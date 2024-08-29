Carol Kane Felt ‘Terrified’ When She Was Approached To Play Commander Pelia In Star Trek Strange New Worlds

Carol Kane was added in the second season of Star Trek Strange New Worlds as Pelia, the new Chief Engineer of the Starship Enterprise and a member of the extremely-long-lived Lanthanite species. But when the Academy nominee and two-time Emmy winning actress was approached for the role she was taken aback.

Kane appeared in her first ever convention of any sort at STLV: Trek to Vegas and while answering fan questions, she revealed her reaction to the role, how she approached it and compared herself to her character.

“I just was so challenged and surprised to be welcomed into this universe,” she said. But she’s glad that she took a chance and “jumped in with both feet.” Talking about her character, Kane explained how she’s more confident than her in real life.

“She's never worried about speaking her mind in a very direct fashion. That’s a challenge for me, and I really love that. I really love stretching into that place where she is,” Kane—best known for her works in Taxi, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Princess Bride, and Wicked—added.

Elaborating on her approach towards the character, the actress revealed that it was challenging because there was nothing to hold onto. “I was terrified. Just let me say, terrified,” she recalled.

That’s because speaking as a Chief Engineer meant being very aware of her words and being thorough with the lines to make it seamless. “You really just have to learn it so literally. And I’m very unfamiliar with almost everything I say,” Kane revealed.

Now she must get accustomed to the part because her character might have a crucial role in the show’s future. Pelia who came as a replacement for late Lt. Hemmer (Bruce Horak) will be part of the show’s third season. Although Scotty (Martin Quinn) joins season 3 as a series regular, the two engineers—him and Pelia— will co-exist on the Enterprise.

Kane’s character has potential to be a core member of the enterprise and eventually a fan favorite. Coming from The Lanthanite, Pelia is hundreds of years old, adding a fun comedic element in the show’s present day timeline.