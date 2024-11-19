Celebrities With Their Adorable Little Munchkins In 2024; Check Out All The Must-See Pictures Here

Celebrities might have great face value but the moments they share with their little munchkins on social media never fail to win over people’s hearts. Be it the festive seasons or the celebration of a major milestone, stars gushing over their kids’ achievements is a treat to watch. We have brought some of those heartfelt and real moments that could melt your heart into a puddle.

When Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's kids Silas and Phineas joined their mother and cousin who suffers from Down Syndrome on the runway for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show. The proud mom shared the special moment on social media — with the faces of her kids blurred — and shared what an “honor” it was to be part of the event.

She thanked the organization for "creating such a profound, empowering event and for all the incredible work you do." Oliva Munn celebrated her youngest child Méi’s second-month birthday with a sweet snap on Instagram. The photo featured her newborn and oldest kid Malcolm both of whom she shares with her husband John Mulaney.

Christina Aguilera shared snaps from her family vacation which featured her son Max whom she shares with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer with her current partner Matt Rutler who was also in the picture. "Unseen bits,” the singer wrote in the caption.

Mom-of-two Paris Hilton never misses a chance to share adorable pictures of her kids. The media personality recently celebrated her youngest child London’s first birthday with a carousel of snaps on social media.

“My beautiful Baby London, you’ve brought more love, light, and happiness into our lives than I could ever have dreamed. All of my 11:11 wishes came true the moment I held you in my arms,” she captioned the post.

Fantastic Four alum Jessica Alba took a trip to Disneyland with her husband, Cash Warren, and their three children Hayes, Haven, and Honor, and shared many pictures of their happy moments. “The best day with the best people,” the actress captioned the post.