'Touched Me So Tremendously': Celine Dion Shares Emotional Reaction To Kelly Clarkson's Cover Of My Heart Will Go On

Celine Dion has touched so many lives with her talents but Kelly Clarkson is one of those people who touched hers. The I’m Alive songstress shared her unfiltered reaction to the cover of My Heart Will Go On by the Stronger singer.

The Because of You songstress covered the iconic song on her show with her band on September 27. Now, along with many people, Dion is also celebrating and praising her amazing vocal talent.

The Canadian artist’s reaction was shared on her X account on October 8. She said that when she returned from the Olympics, she saw and heard Clarkson’s reaction to her performance at the Eiffel Tower. Dion continued, “It was so sweet to hear you, your voice. Your voice was breaking and it touched me so tremendously.”

While tearing up, the songstress further said that Clarkson got emotional, which in turn made her emotional. She talked about witnessing the cover of the Titanic song, which once again made her cry.

The All By Myself vocalist complimented the American Idol alum, saying, “You were absolutely incredible. Fantastic. I loved it so much.” Dion hopes to catch up in person soon and also hopes to not start crying when that happens. She expressed that she loved Clarkson a lot.

When Clarson covered the song on her show, she called the veteran artist an “incredible talent” and continued, “Her stunning performance at the Olympics was one of the highlights for me this summer. It was so good.”

The Underneath the Tree singer further said that usually, she would never touch that track because there are some songs that a musician must simply not go near. But there was a reason why she actually sang that song which the audience would find out later.

For the unversed, back in July, Dion sang Hymne A L’Amour at the base of the Eiffel Tower. Seeing her performance, Clarson got emotional and praised the artist for her vocal brilliance.

Apart from that, the Canadian singer also appeared in the NFL segment, promoting Sunday night’s football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the end of the segment, per the infamous tradition of the NFL, Gatorade was poured on Dion.

