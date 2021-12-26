Chris Hemsworth hilariously tosses his wife Elsa Pataky and son in the snow as they enjoy a white Christmas

Chris Hemsworth and his family were seen enjoying a white Christmas in Europe. Both Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky took to Instagram drop photos and videos from their fun time in the snow and it looked like they were having the best family time. In one of the videos, Chris was seen tossing his son into the snow after he said he wanted to fly.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are spending the holiday season amid snow-clad mountains in Europe and like every family on Christmas, the couple seemed to have enjoyed having a fun snowball fight during the same. In a video posted by Hemsworth's wife, the actor was seen hilariously shoving her into the snow while she was caught unaware. Sharing the video, Elsa wrote, "Another romantic moment with my beautiful husband."

Check out Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's videos here:

In one of Chris' Instagram posts, he dropped his son into the snow and captioned the video as, "Dad for xmas this year I want to fly” you’re welcome son." After tossing his son into the snow, Chris can be heard saying, "Christmas with the kids" in the video. Later, we also get a glimpse of his brother Liam Hemsworth pushing Chris into the snow and the Thor star can be seen falling onto the snowy ground soon.

It looks like the Hemsworth family had an amazing time celebrating Christmas in the snow. Chris has been in Europe for the shoot of his upcoming Extraction sequel and it looks like his family joined him there for the holiday season.

