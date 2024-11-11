Ciara Is Open to Having Fifth Child with Russell Wilson But Needs ‘A Little Time'

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family may potentially expand as the singer revealed her openness to welcoming a new member in their clan, but it won't be right away as she expressed about needing “a little time.”

Ciara spoke with People magazine about it during Beverly Hills, California’s 2024 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 9, Saturday. She also talked about how her four children keep her equipped.

She told the outlet, “Oh my gosh, it is turned up. I have a kid on every corner. Oh my Lord, pray for me sometimes.” The Level Up vocalist shared that she was open to having a fifth child with Wilson.

She said, “Russ keeps walking around going like this, like, 'Cinco.' And I'm like, 'High five, I love you too,'” adding, “I mean, listen, I think we'll make it to five, but this mom needs a little time. Just a little bit.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has previously been open about his desire to welcome a baby. Back in October, he commented on one of Ciara’s posts on Instagram saying, "I'm ready when you are," and that he and his wife could call him ‘Cinco.’

For the unversed, the couple share three children, Sienna, 7, Win, 4, and Amora, 10 months. Additionally, the singer also shared a 10-year-old son with her former partner and rapper, Future. They have named him after his father.

Advertisement

As far as the NFL star voicing out whatever is on his mind goes, he surely expressed his love and admiration for his wife on her birthday in October. He shared a reel on Instagram that consisted of multiple candid moments of Ciara.

He wrote a heartfelt caption as well. Wilson started by wishing her her special day and expressing that her “heart and strength” inspired each individual around her, he called her his best friend, best mother and wife, and someone who works very hard. He also said that she was the best dancer and performer in the world.

He added, “Keep shining! Daddy loves you! Every day with you is a blessing and I can’t wait to see the beautiful moments God has in store this year for you and our babies! I love you to Heaven & back Mrs. Wilson!!” The songstress commented on the post expressing her gratitude and love for Wilson and their family.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince William Supports Kate Middleton with Protective Energy and Rare PDA During Her Latest Public Appearance Post Chemotherapy Completion: Report