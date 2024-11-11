Prince William Supports Kate Middleton with Protective Energy and Rare PDA During Her Latest Public Appearance Post Chemotherapy Completion: Report

The fans of the royal family surely rejoiced when they saw Kate Middleton’s public appearance during the Festival of Remembrance on November 9, while her husband, Prince William reportedly supported her during the event.

This major outing of Middleton comes after she revealed to the public in September that she had completed her chemotherapy. As per the aforementioned publication, Prince William, placed his hand on her back many times, reassuring her, as they entered The Royal Albert Hall in London, per People magazine.

This sweet gesture by the Prince of Wales was a rare one. When he gave his speech at Cape Town, South Africa on November 7, he reportedly expressed that this year has been “brutal” and a difficult one for him as his wife and father, King Charles, both were diagnosed with cancer.

The Prince of Wales also expressed being “proud” of Middleton and his dad for the way they handled the things that they have done.

Sally Bedell Smith, the royal biographer, decoded Prince William’s wholesome gesture, which he did on November 9, and told People magazine, “He was putting his arm around her and being very protective. It is connected to what he said about this being a 'brutal' year.”

She added that the Prince of Wales is not known for showing his emotion in that way. She continued, “It was solicitous and protective in a very understandable way. There was a reason behind it, she was going into a big event where she was going to be on display. There was an element of reassurance in the way he was behaving.”

Advertisement

The royal couple was seen out once again at the Cenotaph Service at the war memorial in London the next day along with King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, the Dutchess of Gloucester, per the outlet.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent were also present at the location. Queen Camilla did not attend both the events as she was reportedly recovering from a chest infection.

Amid her battle with cancer, the Princess of Wales's appearance was surely refreshing for the public but it is not interpreted as her resuming her royal duties. When it comes to future events, Middleton is also looking after her annual carol concert in December, per the publication.

ALSO READ: Martin Scorsese Narrates Daughter Francesca's GRWM Video, Offering Hilarious Commentary; WATCH