Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter Movies To Re-Release In Chinese Cinemas On Weekly Basis; Check DEETS Here

The Daniel Radcliffe-starrer Harry Potter movies will mark their return to Chinese cinema after more than a decade of release. Fans of fantasy film series in mainland China have been excited about the news, as it will be one of the first Hollywood titles to be run in Chinese cinemas over the national holidays and throughout the week from Thursday until the next one.

The screenings will commence on October 11, with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone being the first movie. The rest will be shown weekly.

The movies will be available in a variety of formats, including the traditional 2D and other premium options such as CINITY, IMAX, and Dolby Cinema, ensuring that every fan can enjoy the magic of Harry Potter in their preferred viewing experience.

Warner Bros. Studios released a statement about the films' re-release, marking a historic moment in cinema. This will be the first time that all eight Harry Potter movies will be watched on a large scale in any territory, and the Chinese audience is privileged to be part of this cinematic milestone.

Hollywood has largely been impacted in mainland China, especially after the pandemic years, as the Chinese film industry grew more robust and was highly consumed in the country.

As per the statement, Kurt Reider, the head of theatrical release for Warner Bros., claimed, “This release marks a significant milestone for the ‘Harry Potter’ film series, as it is the first time all eight films will be available consecutively at such a large scale in any territory.” He further added, “There is a whole generation of Chinese audiences, however, which have not had the chance to enjoy the ‘Harry Potter’ movies in theaters.”

The Harry Potter movies gained popularity in the early 2010s, and over the years, they managed to hold their audience for over a decade when they ran in the theaters.

For the cast members of the movie series, Daniel Radcliffe was joined by Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman, and Robbie Coltrane.

The schedule of the movies hitting theaters is as follows:

Oct. 11 – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Oct. 18. – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Oct. 25 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Nov. 1 – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Nov. 8 – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Nov. 15 – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Nov. 22 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Nov. 29 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

The iconic movies were adapted from J.K. Rowling’s books of the same name.

