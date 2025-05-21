George Wendt Death at 76: Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and More Cheers Stars Are 'Devastated,' Tributes Pour In

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

George Wendt's name will truly never be forgotten, as he won many hearts with his acting, especially with the hit show Cheers. Many were sad after they got the news that the actor, who portrayed Norm Peterson in the series, passed away at the age of 76 on May 20, 2025.

His co-stars from the beloved show had paid their respective tributes to the late actor. According to Deadline, Ted Danson stated, “I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us. I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.”

Rhea Perlman shared that Wendt was the “sweetest, kindest man” she ever met. The actress said that it wasn't possible not to like him. She mentioned that as Carla, she would often stand next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to “grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week.”

She added, “I loved doing it, and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say.”

Kelsey Grammer also reportedly remembered Wendt by stating that he believes mourning is a “private matter,” adding that he liked Wendt a lot and he was “beloved by millions.”

John Ratzenberger reportedly shared that he was “heartbroken to hear” about the death of Wendt. He mentioned that for eleven years they shared a stage, many laughs, “and a front-row seat to one of television’s most beloved friendships.”

He added that Norm's character was brought to life by Wendt with a “subtle brilliance — the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift.” The actors further said, “He was a true craftsman — humble, hilarious, and full of heart.”

Ratzenberger added that what one saw on screen was exactly who Wendt was off screen, with incredible comedic timing and “deep loyalty” to the people he “loved.”

The performer further shared that he will miss their conversation and the “quiet moments of friendship that meant the most. My thoughts are with his wife Bernadette, their children, and everyone who loved him.”

