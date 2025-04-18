Colin Farrell Reflects on His ‘Horror’ Amid the Decision to Put His Disabled Son in Long-Term Care: ‘It’s Tricky’

Colin Farrell has revealed the reason behind placing his 21-year-old disabled son in long-term care. The Irish actor previously confirmed that, after extensive consultation with doctors, his son was diagnosed with a condition called Angelman Syndrome.

He also shared that his adult son was initially misdiagnosed with cerebral palsy, which made it even more difficult for the parents to make decisions regarding his care.

According to medical institutions, Angelman Syndrome is a rare condition that affects the nervous system and causes both physical and cognitive disabilities.

In a conversation with Candis Magazine, The Batman actor revealed that he has even been judged for his decision concerning his son. Farrell shared, “It’s tricky; some parents will say, ‘I want to take care of my child myself.’ And I respect that.”

He further added, “But my horror would be... What if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too — and then James is on his own?”

The actor explained that, considering their son’s condition, he and Kim decided to place James in a better care facility while they are still alive. Farrell expressed concern that once they are gone, there may be no one left to look after their 21-year-old son.

The Penguin star further revealed to the media outlet, “We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected.”

Moreover, while speaking with People Magazine, the movie star shared, “[James] couldn’t sit up. He wasn’t crawling. I think he was a year and a half when we took him to get really checked out, and he was diagnosed as having cerebral palsy.”

The actor noted that misdiagnosis is common in such cases, as many of the characteristics overlap between conditions.

