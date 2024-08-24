Suits’ Patrick J. Adams to Star in Yellowstone Spinoff The Madison with Michelle Pfeiffer? Here’s What the Report Says

Amid the buzz of a Suits revival, veteran star Patrick J. Adams has found a new calling with Taylor Sheridan’s highly successful neo-western universe. The actor was nabbed for a leading role in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series, The Madison, opposite Scarface star Michelle Pfeiffer.

An official announcement by Paramount on Tuesday unveiled Patrick J. Adams, 42, as the latest addition to the cast of The Madison, which will be spearheaded by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, 54.

The Canadian-American actor’s big leap from playing college dropout-turned-lawyer Mike Ross in USA Network’s Suits from 2011 to 2019 to charting a new path as young investment banker Russell McIntosh in the ever-expanding Yellowstone franchise has seized headlines. The role, interestingly, connects to Mike Ross’ ending arc in Suits, where he pursues a new stint as a banker at Sidewell Investment Group.

Recently, Adams made his Broadway debut and starred as Phillip Grimmer in CBC’s Plan B, while his upcoming projects include the BBC and Netflix’s Lockerbie.

Nevertheless, in The Madison, as per his character description, Adams’ Russell follows a laid-out path for his life as he and his family move from New York City to Montana’s Madison River Valley, per sources. The forthcoming series has developed a reputation as a “heartfelt” exploration of human connection and grief.

With the final season of Yellowstone, which does not see the return of Dutton head John Dutton III, played by Kevin Costner, on the horizon, the creator is actively building up the cast for The Madison. It is the first spinoff set in a modern timeline, in contrast to the Yellowstone universe’s historic eras, as depicted in 1883 and 1923.

Advertisement

Beau Garrett, known for Netflix’s Firefly Lane, was also announced as a lead star, anticipated to take on the character of a resilient divorced New Yorker, Abigail Reese, for the Yellowstone spinoff, alongside star and executive producer Pfeiffer and new cast members Elle Chapman and Amiah Miller.

Making her TV debut, Chapman is set to play Paige McIntosh, Russell’s “self-centered” wife with a penchant for luxury and a lavish New Yorker lifestyle “provided by her parents and investment banker husband,” while Miller plays Abigail’s elder daughter Brigitte, per Deadline. Pfeiffer, 66, leads the spinoff as the mother of her two daughters, Chapman and Garrett.

It was reported that Yellowstone cast members Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser could potentially appear in The Madison, but there has been no official confirmation yet.

The Madison, previously titled 2024, is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan serves as creator and executive producer alongside David C. Glasser, John Linson, Jon Burkle, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

Advertisement

Plot details for The Madison are still being kept under wraps in addition to a tentative release date, seemingly to cast the spotlight on Sheridan’s supremely popular western drama, which is set to release the remaining half of its fifth and final season after a two-year wait.

The final few episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 will premiere on November 10, 2024, exclusively on Paramount.

ALSO READ: 10 Suits Episodes You Can't Miss Before the Spinoff Premieres, Check Out The List