David Arquette Questions Lala Kent’s 'Attitude' During Spree Filming: ‘She Wasn’t The Friendliest’

Sometimes the first impression is the last impression for certain people, just like David Arquette, who recalled an allegedly not-so-pleasant interaction with Lala Kent. He appeared on Watch What Happens Live where he reflected on meeting the Vanderpump Rules star while filming their 2020 film Spree.

Though he "didn't really have any scenes with her," Arquette revealed that they "met a couple of times at the screenings and stuff" and claimed that Kent was "not the friendliest."

"She gave me a little attitude. I felt a little attitude, know what I’m saying? I wasn’t trying to give attitude. I was like, ‘Why am I getting attitude?'” he mentioned. He further added that Kent's personality in real life was exactly as she made it seem on television.

Lala Kent offered an apology after David Arquette's words

On Monday, July 22, 2024, Kent posted an apology on her Instagram Stories. "I apologize if I was not friendly to you on the set of Spree," she wrote, tagging the actor.

"I'd like to point out I was on set with many people, you being one of them, who are well-known, established actors. I am a girl on reality TV. I felt intimidated and a bit like I did not belong, all while being incredibly grateful for the opportunity. I'm very sorry if that came off as an attitude. It was not my intent."

In addition to Arquette, Kent, and Keery, the film also stars Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, Frankie Grande, and more.

More on The 2020 film Spree

Spree, released in 2020, is a satirical horror flick that follows Joe Keery as a young man named Kurt Kunkle a rideshare driver with a murderous association — but it's all for clout. He becomes obsessed with becoming prominent and the lengths he'll go to get there.

The film showcases how social media is both a boon and a curse for the current generation and how social media addiction is now a real thing that plays with a young kid's mind and blurs the line between reality and imagination.

Spree premiered on January 24, 2020, at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival as part of the NEXT category, and was released theatrically and via video on demand in the United States on August 14, 2020, by RLJE Films. The movie acquired mixed reviews, though critics praised Keery's performance and the film's conjecture.

