David Lynch Clears The Air About His Working Plans Post Emphesyma Diagnosis: ‘I Will Never Retire’

The acclaimed director, David Lynch, 78 is being truthful about his professional front. For the unversed, the filmmaker is diagnosed with Emphesyma.

He recently confirmed that he won't retire despite his diagnosis. As per Pitchfork, Lynch revealed about the illness during his interview with Sight & Sound magazine. He said that it was because of constant smoking that he did his entire life and he must remain “homebound” to avoid COVID-19, colds, and other illnesses. He shared that he could direct films “remotely”, but he would not like that a lot.

Once the news was out, multiple people showed off their concerts for him online, and along with that, many speculated that he might retire after this diagnosis. Now, Lynch candidly shared a post related to the same clarifying what are his plans.

The filmmaker wrote, “Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco - the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them - but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema.”

Lynch further revealed about quitting cigarettes. He stated, “I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently I had many tests and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire.” He concluded the statement with, “I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern.”

Lynch’s devotion to keep working should not come as a surprise as his movies are a testament to it. The director also stayed active during the lockdown and launched, What Is David Working On Today? Video series and daily weather reports.

Apart from staying active, he is also known for sharing his honest opinions on his own movies. During his interview with NPR, the 78-year-old candidly spoke about the failure of his 1984 released Dune.

Both parts of Dune that were recently released were huge hits but same was not the case when Lynch directed the film at that time.

He stated that he already “knew one should have a final cut before signing to do a film”. But for some reason, Lynch thought everything would be fine and he did not put a final cut in his contract.

He added that as it turned out, Dune was not the film he wanted to make as he did not have a final say. He added, “I died a death. And it was all my fault for not knowing to put that in the contract.”

The film turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The 1984 project garnered a 37% score on Rotten Tomaties and despite its budget being USD 40-42 million it only managed to collect USD 30.9 million.

