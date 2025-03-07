Days Of Our Lives March 6 Episode Recap: Gabi Takes Drastic Step To Find Her Brother, And Other Developments

On the March 6, 2025, episode of The Days of Our Lives, Jada got convinced that the original Rafe, previously given an amnesia drug, was Arnold when she was in the interrogation room at Salem PD.

But to the viewer's surprise, his memory did come back, where he ended up revealing to Jada about the day he employed her, which he expressed was the great decision that he made.

Not just that, Rafe also recalled the day he went down on one knee at that hospital in front of all the spectators present there. He also told Jada about the memory he had at the end, before everything unfolded.

After the betrayal she faced because of Arnod, it was only natural for her to not fully believe him and have little room for suspicion, but after the small details that OG Rafe went into while recalling the memory, her suspicions went away.

But she did need actual evidence to truly put her faith in what he was claiming to be. Jada ran his prints and the results did confirm that he was the real Rafe. Both of them came together and expressed their love.

The audience must have rejoiced to witness that, but there is still a little room for drama because when the fake Rafe, aka Arnold, was still in the picture, Jada had a little romantic situation with Shawn. Now, after the conversation OG Rafe and Jada have, it will be interesting to watch what happens with her and Shawn's dynamic in the show.

But is that the only drama that happened on the show on the March 6 episode? No! In a twist of events, Gabi took a drastic step in order to find her brother Rafe. She ended up taking her brother’s gun where EJ was and asked him to tell her where Rafe was.

But at the very right moment, JJ makes his entry and delivers the information to Gabi that the OG Rafe was discovered.