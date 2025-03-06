Drake Gambles at Rented Nightclub While Blasting Sabrina Carpenter’s Song Amid His Beef With Kendrick Lamar; WATCH

Drake jamming to Sabrina Carpenter's songs was on nobody's 2025 bingo card! The Hotling Bling hitmaker was spotted sitting alone on a couch at a nightclub, wearing a massive coat and gambling on screen. However, the one aspect of the now-viral clip that got people talking the most was Carpenter's hit song Espresso playing in the background.

The video prompted hilarious reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Drake rented a whole club to himself just to gamble & listen to Sabrina Carpenter." While another user pointed out the rapper's luxurious lifestyle.

"I bet he got the idea from the billionaire's son that rented out the club b/c of a bad breakup," another quipped. One user pointed out that he looked lonely even though he could buy a bunch of fake friends to gamble with him.

Advertisement

Drake’s isolation could have stemmed from his ongoing infamous beef with Kendrick Lamar. At the 2025 Oscars, host Conan O’Brien took a jab at the One Dance’s singer’s controversy with Lamar. The host took to the stage to acknowledge that the award ceremony was halfway through but didn’t leave before making an insensitive quip.

“That means: It’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come and call Drake a pedophile,” O’Brien added. His remark brought back the media’s attention to Hip-Hop’s biggest beef right now, and Darke made it to the headlines despite maintaining a low-key profile these days.

Advertisement

Although the Canadian rapper never collaborated with Carpenter, she once covered his 2013 hit Hold On, We're Going Home. It was speculated that UMG scheduled Drake's Valentine's Day album release on the same day as the Juno singer's deluxe album release to overshadow him.

However, the rapper's latest move suggests that there's no bad blood between the musicians.