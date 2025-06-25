BTS’ J-Hope vibes to AR Rahman’s Yaara during Paris LV show, fans now want a collab

Legendary Indian composer AR Rahman took to social media on June 25 to share a clip from his recent collaboration with Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week 2025. The video featured a segment of Yaara, a track he worked on with global music icon Pharrell Williams. It was performed during the luxury brand’s runway show.

Rahman’s post offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the iconic show, where his music echoed through the Parisian venue. The track's energetic performance already had fans excited. However, what truly sent them into a frenzy was an unexpected cameo.

BTS’ J-Hope caught vibing to Rahman’s beat

Sharp-eyed fans quickly noticed that BTS member J-Hope was captured in the clip. The rapper attended the show as Louis Vuitton’s global ambassador. He could be seen in the crowd, subtly bobbing his head and vibing to the beat of Yaara.

Dressed in high fashion and seated among industry elites, the BTS star looked effortlessly stylish. But it was his natural reaction to the music that truly made fans swoon.

A cross-cultural moment fans didn't see coming

The brief but powerful moment of J-Hope enjoying Rahman and Pharrell’s track quickly went viral across social media platforms. Seeing two powerhouses share a moment, even indirectly, was enough to send social media into a tailspin.

Indian fans, in particular, were thrilled to see a homegrown music legend’s work resonating with a global K-pop idol. Clips of his head-nodding, side-swaying reaction were looped, captioned, and shared by countless fans. Many were unable to contain their excitement over what felt like the merging of two musical worlds.

Fans now want more

The short clip ignited a new wave of fan demands: a full-fledged collaboration. Comments across platforms poured in, with fans saying the indirect interaction wasn’t enough. They now want to hear AR Rahman and J-Hope join forces on a track.

The internet has spoken, now it’s time to wait

Amid all the fan-driven manifestations and growing excitement online, it’s important to note that neither AR Rahman nor J-Hope has made any official comment. There hasn’t been even the slightest hint from either artist about a possible collaboration.

Whether or not a collaboration between the two will materialize remains to be seen. But if the buzz surrounding this clip is any indication, there’s certainly an audience waiting (and ready) for it. Until then, fans will continue to replay that Paris Fashion Week moment where East met East in the most unexpected, stylish way possible.

