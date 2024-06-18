Days of Our Lives spoilers: Sarah Tries To Track Down Xander's Estranged Mother For Their Wedding

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

In the upcoming Days of Our Lives episode for Tuesday, June 18, celebrate Jack's return to Salem just as Chad and Julie are trying to figure out if Abigail is still alive without raising her parents' hopes.

Clyde played with Chad's mind by telling him Abigail was still alive. Chad shared this with Julie, who agreed not to tell Jack and Jennifer to avoid devastating them if it wasn’t true. Now, they must explain their investigation when Jack unexpectedly drops by.

Xander showed little enthusiasm for having his mother at his and Sarah's upcoming wedding. Sarah took this as permission to track down his mother and invite her to the wedding.

She got a phone number and called, leaving a message. When his mother didn't call back, Sarah decided to keep looking for her, despite lacking detective skills or common sense.

Meanwhile, Maggie thought she already knew everything horrible about the man who almost tricked her into marriage to kill her. With him dead, she thought there was nothing more he could do to her. However, Maggie is about to get another shocking revelation.

In Yestreday's Days of Our Lives, Eric is cleaning up after the wedding in the Kiriakis living room when Tate bursts in, asking if the rumors about Konstantin killing his great-granddad and holding Theresa hostage are true. He wants to see his mom, but Brady says she has company and is upstairs with Alex.

Tate realizes this is why Brady didn’t come home the night before. He asks why Brady is still there, and Brady replies he's cleaning up his own mess. Tate points out how awkward it is with Theresa upstairs with Alex, and Brady agrees, finally leaving. Tate is about to join him when Holly comes in.

Upstairs, Alex checks on Theresa, kissing her sore spots until his towel drops. They cuddle after making love and discuss how scared she was with Konstantin until Alex rescued her. Alex wonders why Konstantin called her a "thorn in his side," but she dismisses it, saying he was unhinged. She suggests they eat.

Paulina apologizes for forgetting their wedding anniversary, but Abe laughs it off, saying they should enjoy each other. They look through their wedding album but things get tense when Paulina mentions Lani turning herself in for shooting TR. Tomorrow is their anniversary, Juneteenth, and Paulina’s planning Johnny and Chanel’s going-away party.

At the newspaper, Nicole apologizes to Eric for bringing the baby to work, but Eric says it’s fine. He admits he needs to post something by tomorrow morning to get rid of Sloan. Nicole helps make it more fun and less formal, but Eric stops her. Meanwhile, EJ confronts Stefan about Kristen stealing the CEO position. Stefan hands EJ an envelope with DNA results, revealing EJ is not the father of Nicole’s baby; Eric is.

EJ is shocked but claims it's fabricated. Stefan offers to arrange a new test, but EJ refuses. Stefan demands EJ help get Gabi out of prison. Nicole stops their argument, and EJ leaves on an "important errand," while Nicole demands to know what’s going on.

Brady runs into Alex at the Brady Pub, and they clear the air about Theresa. Brady admits he and Theresa never worked, so Alex saved him from more disappointment. Alex leaves as Eric enters, asking about Konstantin and Theresa. Brady reassures Eric about Theresa’s resilience.

Holly and Tate talk about prom and kiss, but Tate worries about being seen. He apologizes for his mom, promising nothing will keep them apart. Theresa, distracted by her fight with Tate, is comforted by Alex. Brady checks on Eric, ensuring he’s okay working with Nicole.

Stefan closes the safe as Nicole wonders where EJ went. Abe and Paulina are interrupted by a knock at the door from EJ, who offers to withdraw the petition in exchange for something he wants.

