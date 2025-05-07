Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will EJ Take Over the Hospital to Control a Life-Saving Drug?

Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives delivers high-stakes drama, heartfelt reunions, and unexpected opportunity. As EJ DiMera sets his sights on acquiring the hospital to further his hidden agenda, others in Salem are about to face emotional turning points and career-defining moments.

At the DiMera mansion, EJ DiMera holds a covert strategy session with Dr. Jeffrey Russell, revealing his plan to buy the hospital. The move isn’t just about prestige—EJ’s real motive is control over the research lab tied to Dr. Russell’s sepsis drug, Versavix. The acquisition could solve Dr. Russell’s contractual woes and open the door to lucrative deals, but it also places EJ in a powerful position, especially given that Versavix is Bo Brady’s only hope for survival.

Meanwhile, Kayla Johnson is working behind the scenes to solve two major problems, possibly involving both her husband Steve and Shawn Brady’s risky plan to infiltrate the lab. As EJ maneuvers for control, obstacles are bound to arise, potentially threatening his ambitions to become the hospital’s financial savior.

Elsewhere in Salem, Belle Black and Shawn Brady find solace in one another as they face difficult times with their fathers. With John Black missing and Bo in critical condition, the pair lean on each other for support, hinting at a renewed emotional connection.

Over in the publishing world, Xander Kiriakis is in for a surprise when Alex Kiriakis brings him Stephanie Johnson’s novel manuscript, One Stormy Night. Alex is convinced the book has bestseller potential and sees it as a way to elevate Titan-DiMera Publishing. With Xander intrigued, Alex turns his focus to pitching the idea to Stephanie, who may not be prepared for just how big Alex’s plans for her story really are.

As Salem’s power players make bold moves and long-lost connections begin to rekindle, Days of Our Lives sets the stage for a week of intrigue and emotional twists. Will EJ’s hospital takeover succeed? Can Belle and Shawn truly reconnect? And will Stephanie embrace the spotlight? Stay tuned—surprises are just getting started.