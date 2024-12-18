Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Gabi Hernandez Comfort JJ Deveraux Amid His Ongoing Pain?

In the Days of Our Lives episode airing on December 18, Gabi Hernandez’s memories of her recent reconnection with JJ Deveraux bring her joy, but she soon realizes that JJ is still struggling with his grief. Meanwhile, Chad DiMera brings disappointing news to Jack and Jennifer Horton, further complicating their quest for answers regarding Abigail’s remains.

Gabi will be feeling optimistic after spending some one-on-one time with JJ, but as she reflects on their time together, she’ll realize that her happiness may not align with JJ’s current emotional state. JJ remains deeply affected by the lack of closure regarding Abigail’s remains, and Gabi will offer him additional comfort as they share a tender moment.

Elsewhere, Chad will deliver upsetting news to Jack and Jennifer about Clyde Weston’s (James Read) current condition—he’s in a coma. While they may feel a sense of relief that Clyde is no longer a threat, there’s still frustration over the lack of answers about Abigail. Jack and Jennifer, along with JJ and Chad, will have to contend with the uncertainty surrounding Abigail’s body, leaving them all in suspense for the time being.

Meanwhile, Felicity Greene will reconnect with her sister Cat Greene, who returns from her time at the clinic. Cat reveals the results of her plastic surgery and shares heartfelt moments with Felicity. Cat promises never to leave her sister again, vowing to focus on being the best sibling she can be. The Greene family’s story may take a hopeful turn as they bond and heal together.

Chad’s involvement in the ongoing investigation may bring the Greene siblings closer, leading to potential reunions as the holidays approach. Mark Greene, Cat, Felicity, and Aaron Greene will share moments of warmth and togetherness, likely setting the stage for a holiday reunion.

As the Days of Our Lives characters face personal struggles and lingering mysteries, the December 18 episode promises a mix of emotional moments and unexpected twists. While Gabi and JJ’s relationship deepens, Chad, Jennifer, and Jack continue their search for answers about Abigail’s fate. The Greene family’s reunion provides a glimmer of hope amidst the turmoil, with the potential for healing and connection as the holiday season unfolds. Fans will want to stay tuned for more heartwarming and suspenseful moments in Salem!

