Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Johnny Uncover the Truth Behind Chanel’s Betrayal?

On Thursday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) grapples with a whirlwind of emotions after walking in on his surprise party. Having accused Chanel DiMera (Raven Bowens) of infidelity with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson), Johnny begins to realize he may have misunderstood the situation. As the truth unravels, Johnny faces guilt and regret—but is there more to his story than meets the eye?

Johnny initially believed Chanel was sneaking around with Alex on set, but Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) may step in to clear things up. With Seth Burns (Bruce Beatty) previously calling her “Faith” and mistaking her for Alex’s costar, Stephanie is poised to confess that she, not Chanel, was the one who hooked up with Alex.

As Johnny learns the truth about Alex’s real partner, he’ll be horrified by the accusations he hurled at Chanel. His apology is inevitable, but Johnny might be hiding a secret of his own. It seems Johnny cheated with Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) the previous night, a fact he may try to keep under wraps for now. However, Nancy Miller (Patrika Darbo) is already onto something, having found a wedding band in Joy’s hotel room, which could spell trouble.

Elsewhere, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) is haunted by Hattie Adams’ (Deidre Hall) curse, which seems to be manifesting as chaos for Body & Soul. Fearing the show is doomed, Leo vents to Bonnie Kiriakis (Judi Evans) about the troubling situation.

Meanwhile, Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) lashes out at Abe Carver (James Reynolds), blaming him for Chanel’s marriage crisis. Paulina argues that Chanel wouldn’t be in this mess if Abe hadn’t roped her into playing “Faith” opposite Alex’s “Arrow.”

On another front, Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) fumes over Stephanie’s inappropriate behavior with Alex on set. Threatening to fire Stephanie from her PR role, Kate is poised to make a big decision. However, Alex steps in with a heartfelt plea, and his passionate defense may just sway Kate’s opinion.

As Johnny comes to terms with his own missteps and Chanel’s innocence, secrets and tension continue to brew in Salem. Will Johnny’s apology be enough to fix things with Chanel, or will his own infidelity come to light? With Stephanie’s job hanging in the balance and curses threatening Body & Soul, Days of Our Lives promises even more drama in the days to come. Stay tuned.

