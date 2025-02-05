Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Sarah Discover the Truth Behind Salem’s Mysterious Illness?

On Days of Our Lives this Wednesday, February 5, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) will regain consciousness, but his alarming symptoms will leave Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) desperate to get him to the hospital. As more Salem residents suddenly fall ill, Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) will race to uncover the cause. Could a sinister poisoning plot be behind this outbreak?

After Johnny’s collapse, Sarah will begin investigating the strange illness. She’ll soon realize that Johnny isn’t the only one affected—Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans), Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall), and Seth Burns (Bruce Beatty) will also be rushed to the hospital. The number of patients will continue to grow as Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) suffer similar symptoms.

While Alex and Joy’s cases seem less severe, the signs all point to a common cause. It won’t take long before Sarah determines that poisoning may be to blame.

Meanwhile, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will suspect he knows who’s behind the chaos surrounding Body & Soul. Along with Paulina Price-Carver (Jackée Harry), he’ll confront Nurse Whitley King (Kim Coles) at Bayview, exposing her as the mastermind behind the attacks.

Whitley, once a devoted Body & Soul fan, has been sneaking in and out of the facility to enact her revenge. Furious over changes to her beloved soap opera, she’s been targeting those involved. Inside her room, Abe and Paulina will find a chilling board covered in crossed-out photos—along with a vial of poison, providing undeniable proof of her guilt.

With Whitley’s plot finally exposed, the focus will shift to saving the poisoned victims. Fortunately, Sarah may be able to develop an antidote just in time. As this Body & Soul mystery comes to a close, stay tuned for more twists and turns ahead in Salem.

