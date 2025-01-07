Demi Moore Celebrates Her Golden Globe Win With Social Media Post: 'The Little Girl in Me Is Saying...'

Demi Moore is surely on cloud nine after she garnered a historic and her first Golden Globe win at the awards show held on January 5 in California. The actress has now shared a post celebrating it on her social media handle.

Moore took to her Instagram account and shared a carousel post, which consisted of a picture and videos. In the first photo, we can see her posing with the award, where she is shining just as brightly as the golden trophy.

In the next video, the actress shared a candid moment where she, along with people around her, is seen celebrating the huge win. The next clip shows her on a video call with her loved ones, where the joy on everyone’s faces speaks volumes.

The last clip features her moving speech, which she gave after winning the Golden Globe. The Ghost star wrote in the caption, “Woke up this morning still in shock but full of so much joy, love, and gratitude for this honor and recognition. I am so deeply humbled and the little girl in me is saying F**K YEAH!” She added, “Thank you for your support and kind words, and thank you @goldenglobes.” Check out the post below.

For the untold, Moore won the prestigious award for her role as Elizabeth Sparkle in The Substance, under the category of Best Female Actor—Motion Picture—Musical/Comedy.

Advertisement

Apart from her, the venture also starred Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Oscar Lesage, Hugo Diego Garcia and many more.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Finalize Divorce 20 Weeks After Actress' Filing: Report