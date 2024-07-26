Did Christina Hall Call Her Ex-Husband 'Insecure Man With Ego?' Here's What TV Personality Has To Say About Josh Hall Amid Divorce

Christina Hall is showing no mercy to her ex-husband, Josh Hall, amidst the duo’s ongoing divorce proceedings. Just a day after Hall’s estranged husband returned to social media, the TV presenter shared a cryptic post wherein she indirectly called Josh Hall an “insecure man with a large ego.”

Josh put out a post of himself walking in the woods with a praying hands emoji in the caption. Meanwhile, the real estate advisor put out her side of the story on her account as a lengthy statement.

Hall concluded her statement by mentioning the divorce and claiming that there was a breaking point in her relationship with her ex-husband, which led to the duo going separate ways.

Statement by Christina Hall amidst divorce filing

On Instagram, Christina Hall dropped a long statement, sharing her thoughts on the alleged divorce proceedings between her and Josh Hall. In her post, the TV personality revealed, "Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch ............. Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be ......”

She further added, "I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve or what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still i rise.’" Hall also shared that divorces do not happen overnight and that she had come to her saturation point, after which she decided to take a drastic step.

Advertisement

According to reports in People Magazine, Christina Hall asked for a divorce from her then-husband due to irreconcilable differences.

ALSO READ: ‘Girls Night With My Girl’: Christina Hall Leans On Friends Amid Divorce From Josh Hall

Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s divorce

According to the documents obtained by People Magazine, Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s date of divorce filing was mentioned as July 15, Monday, and the reason was stated to be unpatchable differences. The duo filed for divorce three years after secretly getting married in the courthouse.

The couple tied the knot in October 2021 and celebrated the marriage by throwing a party for their family and friends in September 2022 in Hawaii.

ALSO READ: Did Christina Hall Troll Husband Josh Hall With New Selfie Caption Amid Divorce Filing? Find Out