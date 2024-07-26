Earlier this month, Josh Hall filed for divorce from his wife Christina Hall after being married for three years. Since reports of their split first surfaced, Christina has continued to post on social media as usual, sharing pictures of her kids and promoting her recently aired television series Christina on the Coast. Christina Hall did, however, share a brand-new selfie along with an intriguing caption.

Christina Hall posts a new selfie amid divorce filing

On Thursday afternoon, the HGTV star shared a selfie of herself looking stunning in a black strapless top and smiling a little at the camera. She only used the emoji of praying hands as her caption.

See post:

The intriguing part is that Christina's post comes hours after her husband—who filed for divorce from the reality TV star on July 15—broke his social media ice by sharing a picture of himself taking a stroll through the woods, Josh had added the emoji of praying hands on his photo. Looks like Christina said too much with her similar emoji picture!

Josh Hall filed for divorce from wife Christina on July 15

Josh filed for divorce from the HGTV designer, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the sought separation of marriage. Josh also requested spousal support from Christina.

Christina replied on July 24 with her document, outlining the several assets at stake in the divorce, including their $12 million Newport Beach, California mansion, and asking that neither party be permitted to seek spousal support.

Josh Hall and Christina Hall's relationship

Josh co-starred in Christina's HGTV show and served as a consultant producer for it. According to the former couple's court filings, Josh and Christina were married in October 2021—six months earlier than had previously been made public. In November 2022, they had their second wedding celebration in Maui after a wedding in a secret courtroom ceremony.

Christina was formerly married to Celebrity IOU Joyride host Ant Anstead in November 2018 who she divorced in 2021. First, she was married to former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018.

