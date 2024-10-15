Did Cooper Koch Use Prosthetic For Viral Prison Shower Scene In Netflix's Monsters? Actor REVEALS

Cooper Koch, who played Erik Menendez in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, shares interesting insights into the anthology's making. On October 14, the actor appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and discussed the show's viral prison shower scene.

In honor of Koch’s now-viral naked shower scene, the talk show host counted down the top 5 iconic on-screen full-frontal nude scenes of all time. The list included Jude Law in the 1999 film The Talented Mr Ripley and Kate Winslet in Titanic. Next, he mentioned Mark Wahlberg's Boogie Nights scene where he used a "prosthetic d--k."

That’s when Koch chimed in, saying, “Also, just to say mine was not a prosthetic," getting a cheer from the audience. “Well that was going to be my next question,” Cohen replied. “Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you." "Well hung," Koch cheekly replied with a smirk.

The host further praised Daniel Radcliffe in the Broadway revival of Equus and Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct. When Cohen asked Koch about the challenges of directing those scenes during the show’s Clubhouse of Horrors segment, the Swallowed actor said it was not scary.

“I would say it’s just more uncomfortable at first and it’s very cold, especially in the shower,” he explained, adding that the water was warm initially. However, one thing the actor found intimidating was meeting the Menendez brothers — one of whom he portrayed on the show — in real life.

“I would say just like more nerve-wracking ‘cause I’ve known about them for so long and care so much about them,” he added. Although he was initially nervous to meet them, it was all smooth sailing when he got there. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story tells a gripping real-life story of brothers who murdered their parents in cold blood and have been serving life sentences since 1996.

When asked which scene was the scariest to film in the show, Koch mentioned the murder scene as it was "super intense and scary." Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is currently streaming on Netflix.