Did Jay-Z Really Hide From Tupac In Las Vegas Hotel Room? Diddy's Former Bodyguard Gene Deal Claims

Gene Deal, Diddy's former bodyguard, makes headlines once again and this time it has to do with Jay-Z and Tupac. In a muster of openers, Deal has accosted the Empire State Of Mind rapper about avoiding contact with 2Pac by hiding in a hotel room before a concert. He stayed in the room until Suge Knight intervened to resolve the tension.

In an interview with Cam Capone News, Deal stated, "I don’t know how Pac found out that Jay-Z had a show, but Jay-Z was not coming out of that room." According to him, Jay-Z had organized the show in Las Vegas but after the altercation between him and 2Pac, he chose to stay put in his hotel.

Deal remembered that Suge Knight was called, who at last managed to calm Pac down; therefore, Jay-Z’s performance could happen. Suge is said to have added that the cause of the chaos was Shakur having a volatile personality. Deal added, "Suge Knight told Pac to give Jay-Z a pass so he could go do his concert because Jay wasn’t coming out of that room, you know, to do nothing."

As much as Deal would have liked to find the clear cause for the rift between Jay-Z and 2Pac, he believes it perhaps had a lot to do with Jay’s earlier partnership with Biggie Smalls on the song Brooklyn’s Finests, which was part of Jay’s first album Reasonable Doubt. In the song, Biggie openly talks about Pac, which may have served to aggravate the relationship between these two artists at such a turbulent time in hip-hop history during the East Coast-West Coast feud.

Advertisement

Bigge dissed Pac in the song, saying, "If Faith have twins, she’d probably have two pacs/Get it? 2 Pac's?"

ALSO READ: Does Tupac Shakur's Stepbrother Believe Diddy Was Involved In Rapper's 1996 Shooting Death? Mopreme Shakur Has THIS To Say

According to Deal, who was quite unable to provide evidence of such a personal disagreement between Jay-Z and 2Pac, there were nevertheless numerous assumptions about the hidden disputes in the world of rap at that time. With the release of more of Deal’s interviews, his narratives, especially those pertaining to Combs, have sparked the public’s interest given Diddy’s latest scandals.

In 2015, DJ Clark Kent had previously stated to ItsTheReal that Jay Z recorded a diss track aimed at 2Pac. However, he never released it because the Hail Mary rapper passed away in 1996.

According to Gene Deal, the relevant law enforcement agencies knew about Diddy’s supposed transgressions for years but only engaged with them in 2024. Of the many significant figures Diddy has ever been involved with, his former bodyguard's comments naturally draw attention to his dealings in the past and skeletons in his closet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Does Sean Diddy Combs' Legal Team Want To Identify Names Of His Alleged Victims? New Court Docs Explored