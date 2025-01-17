Did Justin Baldoni Just Drag Taylor Swift Into His Rift With Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds? Find Out

Justin Baldoni has filed a staggering $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Reports now suggest that the actor-director has allegedly implicated Taylor Swift in the case.

In the lawsuit, Baldoni allegedly claimed that Lively used the pop superstar’s name to assert further control over the production of their film. Although the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s name is not explicitly mentioned, Lively and Reynolds are famously known as her best friends in Hollywood.

Baldoni was allegedly invited to Lively’s New York City penthouse, where Reynolds and “a famous, and famously close, friend” of the couple were present. They allegedly gushed about how Lively’s rewrites of the script changed the direction of the movie entirely.

When the Five Feet Apart director allegedly texted the actress about the pivotal “rooftop scene” from the film, claiming he loved the changes she made, Lively gave full credit to her “dragons,” Reynolds and Swift.

“Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan or Taylor),” Baldoni wrote in their alleged text exchange, indicating that the actor and pop star had something to do with the changes.

According to the lawsuit, Lively told Baldoni that she wanted him to “win” as both director and actor, reassuring him that they were on the same team with the same goal. She credited her husband and the Grammy-winning artist, calling them “absolute titans” as writers and storytellers. “I’m so lucky to have them as creative barometers,” she allegedly stated.

The director alleged that he felt pressured to respond to his former co-star and did not appreciate being influenced by her husband and “megacelebrity” friend. The lawsuit further claimed that Baldoni was not just conversing with Lively but also with her “dragons,” who are two of the most influential and wealthy figures and were “not afraid to make things very difficult for him.”

Taylor Swift has yet to comment on these allegations.