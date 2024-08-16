Jackpot Ending Explained: What Happens To John Cena's Noel And Awkwafina's Katie?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Jackpot movie.

Prime Video's Jackpot thrusts viewers into a dystopian 2030 Los Angeles, where the obsession with winning a massive lottery has driven people to the brink of insanity. In this bleak future, nothing matters more than the chance to strike it rich. Through the eyes of Katie, a struggling actor, we witness the chaos that unfolds as she becomes entangled in the deadly pursuit of the jackpot.

As the stakes rise and desperation takes over, the question remains: did Katie win the lottery, or did she become another casualty in the cut-throat game. Starring Awkwafina as Katie Kim and John Cena as Noel Cassidy, the action feature has brought fans a sense of relief and curiosity about what more the movie will unfold. Let's scroll down for a detailed ending to the movie.

Jackpot ending explained: Did Katie win the lottery or is killed?

With a perfect blend of action and comedy, the ending did not surprise viewers. The movie starts with an economic crisis. After the Great Depression hit many living in California, the only source to survive was through winning the lottery. The dystopic Los Angeles is ready to kill whoever wins the big money but has to play by the rules. Amidst this craziness, Katie Kim arrives in the city. Dreaming to become a big star, she isn't aware of what's happening in 2030.

Advertisement

Disinterested in the outcome of the lottery, Katie focuses on her acting career, auditioning for a role only to face rejection. But when the lottery winner is announced, her world turns upside down, and she finds herself running for her life. Noel Cassidy arrives just in time to save her from the chaos. As they move from one hiding place to another, Katie struggles to comprehend how people have lost their minds over money.

Just when hope seems lost, Louis Lewis, an asset protection member, steps in, promising to help Katie—but his trustworthy appearance may be deceiving. Katie holding 3.6 billion dollars is a huge deal. Just making it through the sunset is enough to take the big win home. Torn between real and fake people, Katie is chased down and almost killed but makes it to the end of the day.

What purpose does Noel serve—to be a help for Katie?

Advertisement

In the entire movie, Noel is just a good guy who is here to help the clueless Katie out of the mess. His past did have something to do with his nature. A freelancer lottery protection agent helps Kim make it through the sunset but doesn't take free lunches. In the first half of the comedy action, Noel already made a deal to get 5% of Katie's money as a token of protection. Folks, don't think of him as a free guy; he knows how to do business.

Louis Lewis's shiny coat speaks of dirty crimes

The character Louis Lewis, played by Simu Liu, is just as good to be true. Wearing a stainless-white suit doesn't mean the soul is pure. His firm doesn't do what they preach. When Katie is brought safely to the facility, Noel senses something is not right. She runs away from him only to be brought back by Lewis. First up, asking for 30% of the money was just a bluff when you can get the billion-dollar cheque. Katie makes it to the end, saving her friend and herself.

Advertisement

Throughout Paul Feige's movie, Katie and Noel show compassion and trust. The roller coaster of action and fun does put out a great entertainer for fans. Katie and Noel, after winning, bring it back to the community but are finally living a life of leisure. So much happened on an awful day, but the ending was kept light and presumably predictable. After all, Hufflepuffs are hardworking!

ALSO READ: John Cena Says He’s 'Glad' Awkwafina Chose Him to Co-Star in Jackpot; Details Here