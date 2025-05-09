Romeo Beckham-Kim Turnbull's Relationship Timeline and How Brooklyn is Involved in Drama

Romeo Beckham began dating DJ Kim Turnbull in late 2024, months after ending his long-term relationship with Mia Regan. The couple was first linked in November 2024, when Turnbull appeared in Romeo’s Instagram post from a trip to New York City. Though her face was partially hidden under a Yankees cap, fans quickly speculated about their connection. Since then, the couple has become more open online.

In February 2025, Romeo publicly confirmed his relationship with Turnbull, writing on Instagram, “I love you so much @kim_turnbull.” Turnbull has also shown support for Romeo’s family, attending Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show in March 2025 and sharing, “Congratulations @victoriabeckham the most beautiful show,” via Instagram.

Before dating Turnbull, Romeo was in a five-year relationship with Mia Regan. The pair split in February 2024. At the time, Romeo shared a respectful message about the breakup, saying, “Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love. We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

Their breakup came quietly, and both moved on with mutual respect. By the end of the year, Romeo had moved on with Turnbull, who was previously linked to Rocco Ritchie, the son of Guy Ritchie and Madonna, in 2017.

As Romeo and Turnbull’s relationship gained attention, reports suggested a rift between Romeo and his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham. In April 2025, TMZ reported that there was tension between the siblings.

Romeo appeared to exclude Brooklyn from a family tribute on social media. Romeo reposted a family photo shared by David Beckham, writing, “Family is everything. Love you all.” The photo did not include Brooklyn or his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

There have been rumors that Turnbull may have had some connection to Brooklyn in the past, although no proof has surfaced. Several outlets speculated about past ties, but nothing has been confirmed.

In May 2025, the Beckham family gathered in London for David Beckham’s 50th birthday. Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull attended the event and shared moments from the celebration on Instagram. “Magical weeks,” Romeo wrote.

Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend the party, and their absence raised eyebrows. A source told US Weekly, “David and Victoria are over it. They’ve thrown in the towel over the whole thing.” The source added, “David and Victoria just want to treat everyone the same…but Brooklyn isn’t playing it like that, and everything is a drama.”

