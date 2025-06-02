Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Hire Lawyer, Get in Touch With Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s Attorneys: Report
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have allegedly hired a lawyer amid the ongoing family feud. The rift between the couple and the Beckhams has come to the spotlight after Beckham and his actress wife skipped the former soccer player’s 50th birthday celebration.
According to the reports by People Magazine, the aspiring chef and Peltz, the couple, got in touch with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s attorneys. Moreover, an insider claimed that the legal officials have been hired for the duo’s reputation management.
The couple is reportedly in contact with a British lawyer, Jenny Afia, as revealed by the Daily Mail.
Who is Jenny Afia, hired by Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz?
In conversation with the media portal, the sources close to Brooklyn and Peltz revealed the details about the Schillings law firm that Afia works for. One of the insiders shared with People Magazine, “There is absolutely no connection to Meghan and Harry. Schillings is a respected firm with a wide range of clients.”
They further added, "Ironically, the inaccurate reporting proves exactly why one hires legal counsel: to set the record straight and combat the spread of deliberate misinformation.”
According to the previous reports, the lawyer represented the Duchess of Sussex during the privacy and copyright infringement case against the Mail on Sunday’s publishers.
As for the case, Afia, with Markle’s permission, addressed the controversy revolving around the statement that the Duchess had bullied her staff members after getting married to Prince Harry in 2018.
Meanwhile, the news of Brooklyn and Nicola hiring Markle and Prince Harry’s lawyer comes after the couple had dinner together last month.
