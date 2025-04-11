Did You Know Matt Bomer Was Slated to Be Part of Margot Robbie's Barbie? Actor Reveals WHY He Turned Down Role

Matt Bomer has revealed that he was in talks to appear as one of the Kens in Greta Gerwig’s 2023 blockbuster comedy Barbie. The Mid-Century Modern star had even sent in a self-tape audition, where he played several different versions of Ken. “I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens, and I dressed differently for all of them,” Bomer told Vanity Fair.

He said he recorded the lines of the other person’s dialogue on his recorder and then gave himself space to respond. Despite being enthusiastic about the project, Bomer ultimately decided not to move forward with Barbie.

Speaking with Business Insider, Bomer shared that he chose to step away from Barbie to focus on his role in Maestro, Bradley Cooper’s biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein. He said that even though his part in Maestro was smaller, Bradley was really collaborative with him from the get-go.

He stated that juggling both roles would have impacted his experience on Maestro. “It was such an immersive experience that to have just flown in from London to film my scenes [in Barbie] really quick and fly back to London, I feel like Maestro wouldn’t have been the same experience for me.”

In Maestro, Bomer played David Oppenheim, one of Leonard Bernstein’s romantic partners. Although his role was mostly in the first half of the film, Bomer said it had a lasting impact on him.

He shared that the way the film was made introduced him to a working style he was grateful to experience, something he felt he wouldn’t have gained if he had tried to squeeze it in alongside another project. He also mentioned that the experience has likely changed the way he approaches acting in films for the rest of his career.

Matt Bomer is now starring in Hulu’s comedy Mid-Century Modern, from the creators of Will & Grace. The show features Bomer alongside Nathan Lane and Nathan Lee Graham as three gay men who find themselves living together after an unexpected death.

The series has received positive reviews. Variety’s chief TV critic Aramide Tinubu praised it, writing that it offers more than a few laugh-out-loud moments, a new portrayal of golden-age friendships and some genuinely delightful guest stars.

