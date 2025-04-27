Did You Notice THESE Taylor Swift’s Songs Featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Trailer? Fans React

It's established at this point that no fan base is as eagle-eyed as Swifties when it comes to their pop star's updates. This time, the singer's fans noticed two songs by Taylor Swift being featured in the trailer of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

When the trailer for the aforementioned Amazon Prime show was released, it was shared by the singer’s team, Taylor Nation, on social media. This excitement and anticipation for season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty is seemingly high because not only it's the final season, but it also includes Swift’s songs.

The songs in question are none other than Daylight and Red. A person on X penned, “Loving him was “RED” AND I once believe love would be burning “RED” but it’s golden, like Daylight ???!! Im down for it @taylornation13.”

Another person on the same platform wrote, “IS THE LOVER DELUXE COMING OR NOT JUST TELL ME ALREADY”

One fan wrote, “Taylornation has done more for Tsitp promo than for tortured poets or evermore”, while another penned, “I got goosebump !!! The best trailer ever because they got Taylor’s songs in it. @taylornation13.”

But the comments did not stop here, a person on the same social media site posted, “summer is finally gonna feel like summer again.”

As far as the Amazon Prime show goes, it will see the light of day on July 16, 2025. The show features Lola Tung, Gavin Casalego, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, and many more.

But when it comes to Swifties, this isn't the only thing that has kept them excited. The anticipation for Swift’s next album is running high among her fans. It seems that she has started working on the same.

Back in February, a source at AEG revealed to The Express that the singer is in the development stages of her new album,” adding that it will be out at the end of the year.

The source continued that the songstress penned tracks backstage on her last tour and, “bosses at AEG have been told to prepare themselves for another tour in 2026."

The insider also told the outlet that those who have heard some of the “ideas: shared that the album is “inspired by a lot of what she’s been through, including her relationship with Travis and changes in her friendships—specifically with Blake Lively.”

