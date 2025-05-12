Diddy Trial: How Rapper's Kids Have Supported Him Amid S*xual Assault Allegations and Legal Battle

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

As Sean "Diddy" Combs faces serious legal charges, his children have remained a source of constant support for the rap mogul. The 54-year-old's trial will begin today with jury selection and opening statements in New York. He has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024. However, he has not faced the storm alone; his family has been firmly by his side.

During a March court appearance, his mother, Janice Combs, and two of his children, Christian "King" Combs, 27, and Chance Combs, 19, were present in the courtroom as he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The charges include s*x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, transportation to engage in pr*stitution, and other related offenses.

Though only two children were in court, the entire Combs family showed unity online. In a joint social media post shared by Diddy's son Quincy Brown, 33, they wrote, "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."

"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way," the note continued. "We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

Combs celebrated his 55th birthday in November with his kids over a call. His children—including Quincy, Christian, twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, 18, Justin Combs, 31, and his youngest daughter Love, 2, gathered around their kitchen table with a cake and sang "Happy Birthday" in a heartwarming Instagram video.

Over the phone, Diddy expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you all for being strong and thank you all for being by my side. I love y'all. I got the best family in the world."

Each of Diddy's children has carved out their own identity, many of them following in their father's footsteps. Quincy is a musician and actor, Justin appeared in Power Book II: Ghost, and Christian, also known as King Combs, is a rapper signed to Bad Boy Entertainment. Chance, Jessie, and D'Lila have also shown interest in fashion and entertainment.

