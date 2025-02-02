Does Pete Davidson Like Assertive Women? Saturday Night Live Alum Shares The Reason

Pete Davidson did not shy away while sharing the type of women he likes while dating. In his latest interview with Drew Barrymore, the Saturday Night Live alum stated that he is into assertive women.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor was featured in the January 31 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. During his time on the talk show, the actress and host asked him how men felt about making the initial move.

He stated, “I’m the girl, I think, whenever I’m in a relationship,” he confessed. “So, some guys are shy ... when a lady’s like, ‘Hey,’ you know?” Then the Blended actress asked if men preferred women who were assertive; to this, the comedian and actor answered that he did.

While explaining the same, Davison mentioned growing up with “all ladies in the house, so I act pretty feminine.”

The Big Time Adolescence star, who has previously dated Kim Kardashian, Madelyn Cline, and Ariana Grande, conversed with W Magazine in December 2024 and revealed what he seemingly learned from dating publicly and what he hoped to accomplish moving ahead.

Davidson shared about getting “hit on the face with the Hollywood shovel.” He mentioned, “It was a long time coming, and I needed it.” The standup comedian expressed where he was at that time mentally.

The performer stated that he just desired to be recognized for “doing good work.” He expressed wanting to be out only when it is for stand-up, film, business projects, or charity.

Davidson shared that that was when he desired to be seen. He told the outlet that he did not “want to be this f***ing loser,” who just dated individuals, as that is not who he is.