‘Dress Of My Dreams’: Suki Waterhouse Shares A Post Appreciating Her Beautiful Eras Tour Show Outfit

The vocalist took to her social media to post about her custom-made dress, which she donned while performing as an opening act for the pop icon Taylor Swift’s Era Tour Show in London. The dress definitely caught everyone’s attention.

As per People Magazine, the Good Looking vocalist opened for the Wildest Dreams songstress on August 17 along with Paramore. Her peach-colored dress caught everyone’s eye. She did not forget to post about it on her handle.

She captioned, “Eras tour outfit!!! @chemena @chloe made me the dress of my dreams,” adding “styled by @robzangardi @cassymeier_stylist hair and makeup by @linneanordberg @therileykate.”

The dress was perfect for her performance as it was flowy, and the color of the outfit totally complimented the singer. The dress was filled with ruffles, which made Waterhouse look more graceful while performing in front of the crowd.

The creative director of Chloe, Chemen Kamali, also posted the singer’s look with a caption, “Suki Waterhouse opening for @taylorswift last night in Wembley wearing Chloé Winter 24.”

The Daisy Jones & The Six star also posted about opening for the global pop star prior to sharing a post about her dress. She added multiple snaps of herself while performing, of the crowd, and one with Swift. She captioned, “The last time I was at Wembley I was dancing my ass off at the Reputation tour! Never did I think the next time I’d be here would be opening for my favourite artist with my friends and family in the crowd.”

She went on to express her gratitude to the singer for this “one in a lifetime opportunity to perform” in London and for the support in her own journey as an artist. She called Swift the“world’s biggest and brightest star" and wrote that she loved her so much.

Waterhouse went on to write that her nervous system won't be the same after that night. She concluded, “Someone go tell this girl on the last slide she just opened for ERAS BABY!!!” Many of the Supersad singer's fans commented on the post, praising her and appreciating Waterhouse for her performance.

Apart from that, Eras Tour Show continues to make headlines as Swift, in her classic style, surprises her huge fanbase with the creativity she puts forth while performing her songs.

