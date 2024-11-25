Elton John Admits He ‘Can’t See Anything’ Due To Eye Infection But Remains Optimistic; ‘There’s Hope And Encouragement’

Elton John shared an unfortunate update about his previously reported eye infection during his Good Morning America appearance on Monday, November 25. The singer revealed that the infection led to the loss of sight in his right eye in July. “It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye’s not the greatest,” John added.

However, the I’m Still Standing singer has remained optimistic throughout the ordeal and hopes to continue pressing forward. “So, there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK,” he shared. His physical limitation has impacted the most cherished aspect of his life — his work.

He can still do interviews, but going to the studio and recording songs seems impossible at the moment. “Because I can’t see, for a start, I can’t read a lyric,” he explained. “I can’t see anything, I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.” Without going into details, the Cold Heart singer teased that they are “taking an initiative to try and make it better.”

As for the music front, John announced his new album last year during his induction speech for longtime co-writer Bernie Taupin. At the time, the singer teased that the upcoming music “is going to surprise the shit out of you.” However, on Monday, while providing updates on the project, John revealed, “It’s been a while since I’ve done anything, and I just have to get off my backside.” So, presumably, the songs haven’t been fully recorded yet.

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, in an interview with Variety, the Grammy winner opened up about his upcoming documentary Never Too Late, which was named after and includes a title song by Brandi Carlile, who accompanied him for the interview. “I watched that documentary, and I was so blown away by it and kind of brought to tears,” Carlile said.

She praised John for being not only cool but also “incredibly tough” during challenging times. She shared that she was inspired to write a song that highlighted his “tenacity, perseverance, and constant commitment” to overcoming hurdles.