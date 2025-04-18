Emilio Estevez Calls St Elmo’s Fire Director Joel Schumacher ‘Bully’, Says He Was ‘Wildly Insecure’

Emilio Estevez recently reflected on his not-so-pleasant experience of working on the 1985 film St. Elmo's Fire. The actor said that late director Joel Schumacher was a "nightmare on set," calling him a "bully".

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on April 17, Estevez, 62, recalled Schumacher telling him to "have a good f**king time" while "screaming at the top of his lungs" on set.

Comparing Schumacher to The Breakfast Club director John Hughes, Estevez said that Hughes was collaborative, calm, and listened to the actors, while Schumacher was "wildly insecure."

The actor also shared that the experience taught him a valuable lesson, and he vowed to never speak to other actors that way when he begins directing.

Podcast host Josh Horowitz shared that he has heard similar stories about actor Val Kilmer's experiences with Schumacher.

Schumacher, also known for Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997), died in June 2020 at the age of 80.

St. Elmo's Fire, released in 1985, starred Estevez alongside Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson, Andie MacDowell, and Andrew McCarthy. Despite receiving negative reviews from critics, the film did well at the box office, earning over 37.8 million USD.

Meanwhile, Estevez recently sat down with his The Breakfast Club costars, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy, and marked the film's 40th anniversary. This reunion was a special one since it was the first time all five lead actors took the stage together and spoke about the film.

During the interaction at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), Estevez clarified that he loves his The Breakfast Club costars and that there is no truth to the rumors about the rift. Meanwhile, Molly Ringwald revealed that she didn't audition for John Hughes' 1985 classic. Anthony Michael Hall also shared that he was cast for the role on a call.

Estevez made his theatrical film debut in 1982 with the drama film Tex. He has played pivotal roles in The Outsiders (1983), Repo Man (1984), Judgment Night (1993), Loaded Weapon 1 (1993), and Mission: Impossible (1996).

