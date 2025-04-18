Haley Joel Osment Apologizes for Using Anti-Semitic Slur During Arrest for Public Intoxication and Drug Possession

Haley Joel Osment regrets using racial slurs during his arrest earlier this month at a ski lodge in Mammoth Lakes, California. He is "absolutely horrified" with his behavior and has issued a public apology in his first statement after being charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct.

"I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner," Osment said, adding that the past few months of loss and displacement have broken him down to a very low emotional place. The actor lost his Altadena home in the Eaton fire in January.

In the statement shared with People, Osment further stated that he will give no excuse for using anti-Semitic slurs against a police officer, but he wants to apologize from the "bottom of my heart." The actor said that he has let the Jewish community down and he will atone for his "terrible mistake."

In bodycam footage doing rounds on the internet, Osment was heard saying, "I'm being kidnapped by a f***ing Nazi," before he started hurling racial slurs at the arresting officer.

During the initial search, the actor was found carrying a 20 USD bill with a "controlled substance," presumed to be cocaine. It was later sent for testing.

One witness told the arresting officer that the actor was drinking at a nearby bar; however, he became "aggravated" and "argumentative" when the bartender refused to give him more drinks. He then tried to get on a ski lift and started behaving erratically.

This is not Osment's first encounter with law enforcement. In 2018, the actor had a public verbal scuffle with airport staff at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. The police were informed about an "unruly passenger" who was fighting at the American Airlines gate for missing his flight.

In 2006, the actor was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving after he was injured in a car accident. After pleading no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana, the actor was sentenced to three years of probation.

