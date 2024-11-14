Emily in Paris Cast Is Very Upset with Lucas Bravo, Who Plays Gabriel on Show, Saying It Does Not 'Stimulate' Him; 'Show Will Go on with or Without...'

Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel on Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris, caused a stir last month with his blunt criticism of the show. The actor’s comments about his character and the series quickly went viral, leading to tensions among the cast. Here’s what happened, why Bravo’s remarks upset his co-stars, and how the cast is reacting to the controversy.

Lucas Bravo shared his frustration with Emily in Paris during an interview with French outlet Le Figaro. He said the show no longer "stimulates" him and revealed that he had considered leaving the series.

Bravo also admitted that he found his character, Gabriel, less interesting as the show progressed. He described his character’s relationship with the titular character Emily, played by Lily Collins, as “a bit archaic” and noted that his character’s development lacked depth.

“I would like him to find a bit of panache again,” Bravo said, referring to his character's decline over the seasons. Although Bravo acknowledged that the show was good entertainment and an escape, he felt frustrated with the lack of creative freedom.

“I don’t want to be part of a cog that tends not to consider the intelligence of the spectators,” he said, adding that he felt restricted on set and didn’t have much control over his character’s direction.

Bravo’s comments quickly caught the attention of his Emily in Paris co-stars, leaving many feeling upset by his blunt critique. A source told Us Weekly that the cast was “so upset about the remarks he made.”

According to the insider, tensions are expected to rise if Bravo returns for Season 5, as his comments have put a strain on relationships behind the scenes.

Despite the growing tension, the source stated that the show would continue with or without Bravo. “The show is ‘Emily in Paris’, not ‘Gabriel in Paris,’” they said.

Bravo’s disappointment with Gabriel’s character arc is evident in his public statements. In a later interview with IndieWire, he stated that his character’s transformation has been “slowly turned into guacamole.”

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,” Bravo shared.

He admitted that it was difficult to watch a character he once enjoyed playing become someone so different. “I’ve never been so far away from him,” Bravo confessed, revealing that the shift from a fun and cheeky chef to a melancholic, sad character over multiple seasons left him questioning his future on the show. “It’s not fun anymore,” he said.

Emily in Paris became an instant success after its debut in October 2020 and was renewed for a fifth season in September. Along with Lily Collins, Bravo stars alongside Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and more. Fans are eager to see what happens next in the story, but it remains to be seen if Gabriel will continue to be a part of the drama.

