Emily in Paris Season 5 Confirms May Filming Plans in Rome: Find Out Which Lover Will Join Lily Collins This Time

The R in Rome will stand for romance in the highly anticipated season 5 of Emily in Paris! Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper will be joined by her new Italian beau Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). Variety has confirmed that the latest season of the beloved Netflix series will kick off production this May in Rome and will move to Paris later in the summer.

Advertisement

The fifth season will follow the titular character as she navigates her life and love in Rome after opening an Agence Grateau office, as tasked by her boss. But her two one-and-off boyfriends, the sexy French chef, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and the dashing Brit, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), will likely disrupt her new budding romance.

While the initial production will be set in Rome, the French cast will return to shoot, most likely during the Paris production. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Emily’s nonchalant and cool boss Sylvie Grateau. Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery will reprise their roles as Julien and Luc.

Ashley Park will also return to play Emily’s bestie Mindy Chen, who has her own love triangle going on. However, Camille Razat, who played Camille on the show, won’t be reprising her role. This left the fans wondering as to who would be the villain in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Season 4’s debutant antagonist, Geneviève, played by Thalia Besson, hasn’t yet been signed to return. Considering she’s the daughter of French director Luc Besson, her casting could be confirmed later on.

So far on the show, Emily has been thriving in her professional life, but her love life has been in shambles until she finally chose Gabriel over Alfie. After waiting for four seasons, fans finally got to witness the two characters in a legit relationship. However, problems arose when Camille faked her pregnancy with Gabriel.

Emily in Paris season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix in 2025.