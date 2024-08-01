Eric Church and Noah Kahan Among Stars Set To Perform at Robbie Robertson Tribute Concert; DEETS

The Band co-founder, Robbie Robertson, will be honored at a memorial performance titled Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration to Robbie Robertson at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 17, 2024. The event pays tribute to the legendary singer, who passed away in August 2023 at the age of 80 following a protracted illness.

The concert will feature a diverse lineup of performers, including Trey Anastasio, Noah Kahan, and Eric Church. Other prominent artists set to perform are Jim James, Jamey Johnson, Van Morrison, Margo Price, Robert Randolph, Nathaniel Rateliff, Allison Russell, Mavis Staples, Benmont Tench, Ryan Bingham, Mike Campbell, Eric Clapton, Elvis Costello, Warren Haynes, Bruce Hornsby, Daniel Lanois, and Taj Mahal.

Live Nation is organizing the concert, which will be executive produced by Jared Levine, Keith Wortman, and Martin Scorsese. Scorsese, who has collaborated with Robertson on several film projects, including the recent Killers of the Flower Moon, will contribute to honoring Robertson's enduring influence on music and his substantial achievements in the industry.

Tickets will be available through a Citi cardmember presale starting at 10 a.m. PST on July 30, with general ticket sales beginning at 10 a.m. PST on August 2. A portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to the Woodland Cultural Centre near Robertson's hometown of Brantford, Ontario, Canada.

Levine, the late artist's manager for 34 years, announced Robertson's passing on August 9 after a protracted illness. According to Levine, Robertson passed away surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Janet, his ex-wife Dominique and her partner Nicholas, and his four children: Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support the development of their new cultural center.

The performance announcement follows a legal dispute involving Robertson's estate. A lawsuit filed in May by Robertson's widow, Janet Zuccarini, alleges "financial elder abuse" and "tortious interference with inheritance" against Robertson's children—Delphine, Sebastian, and Alexandra—as well as the estate and trust trustees, Adriane Hibbert and David Jackel.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal that the lawsuit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages, as well as the reversal of a TIC adjustment made by Robertson and Zuccarini in March 2023. Zuccarini's lawyer told the Los Angeles Times that the lawsuit is "meritless fiction" and that the claims are baseless.

