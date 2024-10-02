There is no one who enjoys wearing Halloween costumes more than Martha Stewart. And like the best things in life, she enjoys the creative process just as much as the actual event.

On Tuesday, October 1, the 83-year-old living legend of home and hospitality shared a behind-the-scenes look at her Halloween costume for this year and shared memories of her previous favorites. Stewart talked about a past event where she had to spend a lot of time on her costume in a video that was uploaded to YouTube.

Stewart said, "Every Halloween is fun. I recall dragging a surfboard up Park Avenue while wearing a wetsuit, and I looked to have been surfing when I arrived at the Waldorf Hotel for Bette Midler's big Hulaween because no taxi would take me carrying a surfboard."

In the picture, the businesswoman smiled while posing in the photo, wearing a black, long-sleeve Body Glove wetsuit with a teal trimming. She clutched onto her accessory, a real boogie board, and it seemed like her hair was wet. Stewart then added, "So, I had to drag [it] from 26th Street to 50th Street. But it was fun."

Stewart dressed up as The Queen of Halloween this year. Dressed in royal attire, Martha appeared on the 2024 cover of Martha Stewart Halloween, portraying the character we all know and love: the Queen of Halloween.



Inspired by images of Queen Elizabeth I's coronation, Martha wore an elegant cape topped with a faux fur capelet. Her scepter was originally an old curtain rod, and the orb is a plastic ornament packed with candies that were spray-painted gold and embellished with gems.

The crown was made into a queenly headpiece by adding imitation pearl and diamond beads, which were acquired from Amazon. Her gold necklace and earrings are authentic Sabyasachi creations.

