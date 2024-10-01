'Families Are Delighted' - Princess Beatrice Announces Pregnancy; Set To Welcome Second Child With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced her pregnancy in a Palace statement on October 1. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring," the statement said.

Beatrice and Edoardo are already parents to their daughter Sienna Elizabeth, and the former is stepmother to Edo's son — Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie. "A sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," the Buckingham Palace statement added. The statement further informed that King Charles III was elated to hear the news. "His Majesty The King has been informed, and both families are delighted with the news."

The announcement came with two new pictures of the Royal couple and one of the soon-to-be family of five. One of the snaps captured Beatrice and Edoardo sharing a warm embrace, while another picture showed Edoardo walking hand-in-hand with daughter Sienna and son Wolfie on a scenic path amidst the woods.

Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, who is affectionately called Fergie, talked about being a "granny" in an open letter to her daughters in 2021. "Every day, I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother," she wrote.

She praised her daughters, who were once "wee tots" and have grown up to be full of humility, laughter, and joy. "I marvel at you both," Fergie added. Now, as mothers, she sees them as strong, courageous, and steadfast individuals who possess inherent "goodness and integrity."

"The way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother," Fergie wrote. Her little girls now have their own little ones, a feeling she can’t get used to.

“But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you,” she added. It’s been a heartwarming experience for Fergie to watch her daughters create their little families and welcome two “magnificent” sons-in-law into the family.