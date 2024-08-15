Fans Upset After Usher Reportedly Postpones Opening Night Tour In Atlanta Right Before Showtime

Popular singer and musician Usher might have upset his beloved fans with a sudden announcement. In recent news, fans were unhappy after he postponed his 'Past, Present, and Future' tour just hours before the opening night in Atlanta.

The super-fit singer took to Instagram to inform his followers that he needed to postpone the tour to give his body "a second to rest and heal."

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat, and tears have gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” he wrote. “I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well, which is why I have decided to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal,” he added.

Knowing his fans were disheartened, Usher reassured them that they would still experience the "Past, Present, and Future" tour at a rescheduled date.

The Good, Good singer continued, “The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best.”

He concluded the message by expressing his excitement to celebrate the legacy of his music with his fans and informed them that the new concert dates would be available soon.

According to USA TODAY, he informed the tour days before his Super Bowl halftime show outing, originally releasing 24 dates in North America before expanding to 58 shows through November. The tour is set to pick back up in Europe in 2025, bookended in London from March to May.

Usher has sold more than 33 million albums in the United States alone and over 65 million albums worldwide. With over 150 million total records sold worldwide, he is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He has nine Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles (all as a lead artist) and 18 Hot 100 top-ten singles.

