Finn Wolfhard Teases Stranger Things’ Conclusion Ahead of Season 5 Release, Says it ‘Couldn’t Have Ended Better’

Finn Wolfhard got candid about filming the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things in an interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival. The actor is currently on a press tour to promote his upcoming film The Legend of Ochi which also marked his first media interaction since wrapping season 5.

Speaking of saying goodbye to the Netflix show he’s been a part since he was 12. “It was incredibly emotional, obviously,” the actor, 22, said of his last day on the show’s set.

The young star recalled that the series has been his and the cast, crew, and creator’s last 10 years, which made the goodbyes tough for everyone. Everyone went through a long yet fruitful journey together and for some of the cast, it was their whole childhood.

Wolfhard compared the farewell to the Toy Story 3 moment when the toys are left behind. “It was really special,” he added. The young star revealed that they had a Lord of the Rings-style year-long shoot for the ultimate and “intense” season.

“I feel like it couldn’t have ended better,” he teased. “I am excited for everything to come out,” the IT actor added. As for his upcoming movie from debut director Isaiah Saxon, it touches on varied creative aspects like puppetry, animatronics, matte paintings, and 3D animation.

The story revolves around a farm girl named Yuri who grows up in a village on the island of Carpathia in fear of a deadly animal species called ochi. However, when she discovers a wounded baby ochi left behind, she embarks on a dangerous quest to bring him home.

The cast including Wolfhard, Helena Zengel, Emily Watson, and Willem Dafoe, got the chance to act opposite the creatures from the film in real life. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor admitted that working with practical effects made their jobs easier and more interactive.