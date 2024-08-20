Florence Pugh is getting ready to start the week early! The 28-year-old actress shared a selfie on Monday, August 19, while getting ready for an exceptionally early start. She was wearing a face sheet mask. Pugh drank from a big mug indoors while sporting an eye-catching, nude-colored mask on Instagram Stories.

Pugh discussed her passion of face masks with British Vogue in February for the magazine's In the Bag video series. The Dune: Part Two star pulled out the Korean cosmetic brand Dr Jart+'s Cryo Rubber face mask, revealing that she uses it as a necessary part of her morning ritual, during a discussion about the items she usually keeps in her handbag.

Pugh's early start follows her appearance on July 27 at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about her upcoming involvement in Marvel's Thunderbolt. Pugh told PEOPLE attending the event that the movie "has been years in the making." The Oscar nominee said, "There would be no point in doing this story unless we did it properly," which is why it took so long to come together.

Pugh plays Russian Black Widow Yelena Belova again in the film, which also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, also known as The Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Wyatt Russell as Red Guardian.

According to reports, Thunderbolts plot is allegedly very different from what was first anticipated and remarkably reminiscent of a DC film. During an event, Pugh was asked about the massive stunt she performed for Thunderbolts* in a brief interview with Variety. The actress from Don't Worry Darling replied directly, "Jumping off the second tallest building in the world. Bye!"

