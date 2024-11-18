‘Forever Etched On My Heart’: Hugh Grant Recalls Funny Moments With Bridget Jones's Diary Director Richard Curtis

Hugh Grant and filmmaker Richard Curtis have been great collaborators and delivered hit romantic comedies, including Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), and Love Actually (2003). At the 15th Governors Awards, which took place on November 17, Curtis received the honorable Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and Grant himself presented it.

Before handing his writer-director buddy the prestigious award, the Notting Hill actor shared some funny moments the duo shared while filming. "You would think, given that most of his films were about love, that he would have been or had a directorial style of gentle, soft, and fluffy. You would have been quite wrong," Grant joked.

Some notes the director gave him included his request to give a funny take or his saying don't worry, they can cut around the actor. It will be “forever etched on my heart,” Grant said. The actor also recalled that his castmates appreciated his Four Weddings and a Funeral audition, but Curtis didn’t like it.

He joked that the producer “and the money people” wanted him on board, but the only people who didn’t want him and took an “instant and violent dislike” and did everything in his power to stop him from getting the part was the writer. "It is this a------ who we are honored to honor tonight," he joked.

Curtis was honored at the event alongside producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. Meanwhile, Juliet Taylor and the late record producer Quincy Jones received the Academy Honorary Awards.

In June, Academy President Janet Yang released a statement about honoring Curtis, describing the screenwriter and director as a “brilliant comedic storyteller” who has made numerous charitable efforts embodying the prestigious award.