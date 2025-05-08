Former Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Andrew Johnston Found Not Guilty in R*pe Case; Details Inside

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment and r*pe.

Andrew Johnston, who was the finalist of Britain’s Got Talent in 2008, has been found not guilty of pinning down and r*ping two women while studying Opera. The musician wept in the court after the judge passed the verdict. The reality TV star faced two charges of r*pe and one of s*xual assault.

After the verdict, Johnston thanked the jurors and claimed that he was just relieved that he could keep the whole thing behind him. While talking to the media outlet, the singer revealed, "I'm just glad it's over; it's been super stressful.”

He further said, "It's been five years of this, people doubting me, and I've not been able to say anything for five years, so I've only just been able to get my say and, thankfully, the right decision has been made, but I just want to go home now and see my dog." When asked what was next for him, Johnston replied, "Get his life back."

Meanwhile, the Southern Crown Court was informed that the singer had removed his c*ndom during s*x with one of the accusers. The victim told the court that Johnston forced himself upon her, and she felt anxious and stuck. According to the victim’s testimony, "It was difficult for me. I felt frozen and stuck in place.” She added, "I felt trapped and like I couldn't move. I felt stuck and anxious."

After the incident, the victim shared that she bumped into Johnston during a night, where he grabbed her by the shoulder and abused her before kissing another girl.

The prosecutor, Maryam Sayed, said in the court, "She described how she started to feel the defendant’s hands around her neck, and no matter how many times she removed them, she said the defendant Mr Johnston kept on putting his hands back around her throat.”

Andrew Johnston has been constantly defending himself by claiming that the women were just telling a pack of lies.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for this.

