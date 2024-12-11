Foxy Brown Posts Cryptic Messages Amid Jay-Z And Sean Diddy Combs Allegations

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Foxy Brown, Jay-Z's former collaborator, shared cryptic Instagram posts just a day after he was accused in a civil lawsuit of r*ping a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean Diddy Combs in 2000.

The rapper, whose real name is Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand, posted the words “WOW” and “WAIT” with a shocked face emoji on her Instagram Story Monday, according to the Daily Mail. She followed up with a single cold face emoji.

Brown did not explain the meaning behind her posts, nor did she mention Jay-Z or Combs. The timing of her messages, however, has raised speculation among fans. Both artists are named in the lawsuit, which alleges the incident occurred at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. Reps for Brown and Jay-Z have not commented.

Brown has a long-standing professional relationship with Jay-Z, including collaborations on tracks like her 1996 hit I’ll Be. In October, she addressed claims of having signed a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) about her relationship with the rapper.

“In icon business! Miss me wit that fake news,” she wrote, as reported by Billboard. “NDA? Ain’t a MF alive could stop my story. NDA on my s–t gon’ run 100 mill.”

She also posted a screenshot of a YouTube video alleging she was breaking her silence about Jay-Z, responding with, “Stop playin’ wit my name, dyin’ for a comment. Can’t spin me with the sucker s–t to take Hov down. Betta ask bout’ the cloth I’m cut from.”

Jay-Z has strongly denied the recent allegations against him. Through a statement provided to Page Six, he accused Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee of attempting to blackmail him with unfounded claims.

“What [Buzbee] had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” Jay-Z wrote. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Sean Diddy Combs’ legal team also denied the allegations, dismissing them as a shameless publicity stunt. These accusations add to Combs’ ongoing legal troubles. He is currently in custody, facing charges related to sex trafficking.

