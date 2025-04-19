General Hospital April 18 Episode Recap: Jason and Sasha Have a Major Showdown; Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital has got the audience seated for a major showdown between Jason and Sasha. Jason has a lot of things on his plate to take care of, including pretending to be Sasha’s baby’s father. While the duo had struck a deal, the former is upset with Sasha and confronts her over the Sidwell scenario. As the two have entered into a heated argument, the location for their conversation is not too secure to keep the secrets.

As Maxie walks across the hallway, she hears the argument between Jason and Sasha, learning about the latter’s one-night stand with Michael. Hence, she also knows that Sasha is pregnant with Michael’s child and not Jason’s. However, it is expected that Maxie will continue to keep the secret.

On the other hand, Jordan created chaos at Laura’s press conference about the Esplanade project, as she announced her resignation from the post of deputy mayor. She went on to explain that while she respects the mayor, she would not want to be associated with the mob boss, Sonny. As the news reached Sidwell, he immediately gave a call to Jordan to strike a deal with her.

Meanwhile, Sonny takes Carly into confidence and believes that it was time to tell her about his heart condition and the upcoming surgery. Jason, Kristina, and Dante are already aware of the news, and it was time that Carly found out from Sonny himself before the reports reached her from elsewhere. It would be interesting to watch how Carly will react to the big news.

