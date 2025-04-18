General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Expose Sasha's Secret Deal with Sidwell?

Friday’s episode of General Hospital is packed with explosive drama, secret deals, and emotional showdowns. Jason Morgan is furious after discovering Sasha Gilmore Corbin’s shady alliance, while Carly Spencer delivers some harsh truth to Sonny Corinthos. Meanwhile, alliances shift at Deception and in the political world, and Josslyn Jacks finds herself at odds with an old friend.

Advertisement

At Deception, Brook Lynn Quartermaine is visibly rattled as Maxie Jones scrambles to salvage what’s left of their deal with Jenz Sidwell. Maxie insists “nothing is ironclad,” hinting that Sidwell’s agreement with Deception may already be unraveling.

Elsewhere, Olivia Quartermaine praises Sasha’s growing bond with the family — but her words may come too soon. When Jason learns about Sasha’s secret $250,000 deal with Sidwell, he doesn’t hold back. He corners her for answers, demanding to know why she sold out. Sasha is left scrambling to justify her actions as Jason's rage threatens to erupt.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ashford meets with Sidwell, who wastes no time laying out a new vision for their partnership. With her resignation as deputy mayor now public and her distance from Laura Collins growing, Sidwell sees an opportunity — and wants Jordan as his political righthand. His ambitious plans may include lobbying and more, but Jordan’s decision remains uncertain.

Advertisement

Back at Carly’s, Sonny vents about Rocco Falconeri not wanting him at an upcoming debate. Though hurt, Sonny understands Rocco’s concern about being seen with his controversial grandfather. Carly, however, doesn't sugarcoat her response. She encourages Sonny to step back and respect the situation, warning that if he truly wants to support Laura, he’ll need to stay out of her path.

At General Hospital, Josslyn tries to smooth things over with Emma Scorpio-Drake, who isn’t thrilled about recent events. Joss’s attempts to impress Professor Henry Dalton seem to have backfired, causing friction with Emma and possibly more drama on the horizon.

With tempers flaring and secrets coming to light, Friday’s General Hospital promises fireworks in every corner of Port Charles. From Jason’s confrontation with Sasha to shifting alliances and brewing conflicts, the stakes are higher than ever. Don’t miss a minute as these explosive storylines unfold.